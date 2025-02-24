CM lauds tigress rescue

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has extended appreciation for the Chief Conservator of Forests for his role in capturing Zeenat, an escapee tigress of Similipal Tiger Reserve of Odhisa. Zeenat was tranquilised and captured in Ranibandh, Bankura on 30 December last year after a 21-day chase.

Dr S Kulandaivel, CCF (Central) was the chief of the team of foresters that led the operation. The CM stated in her appreciation letter to Dr Kulandaivel: “The rescue process was fraught with many challenges, yet you handled the situation with remarkable skill and composure, ensuring that neither the tigress nor any human being (were) harmed in the process.” Dr Kulandaivel said: “It’s really a proud moment that the Hon’ble CM has appreciated our effort.

This has inspired the morale of our entire team.” Another tiger from Jharkhand that was frequenting the Bengal stretches meanwhile has returned to the Manbazar and Raika hill jungles in Purulia since the last two days. The forest department staff have beefed up surveillance on its movements.

