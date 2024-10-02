CM lauds MSME report on Bengal

Chief minister Mamata Banerjee today expressed happiness at the report published by the Union government’s MSME department, which said West Bengal became the top scorer in the landscape of women-owned micro, small and medium enterprises.

In a post on her X-handle, the chief minister said, “Wonderfully the state ranks first in the share of all MSMEs owned by females, accounting for an impressive 23.42 per cent of female-owned enterprises across the country.

This figure highlights West Bengal’s progressive approach to empowering women entrepreneurs and underscores the vital role they play in the states’ economic development.”

