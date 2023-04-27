CM inaugurates several schemes virtually

Chief minister Mamata Banerjee inaugurated several hospital buildings and installed costly machines under the health department, virtually. She also inaugurated 109 projects, under the state public health department worth Rs 1,109 crore.

A G+ 7 hostel has been constructed at Sagar Dutta Hospital at an estimated cost of Rs 10.73 crore. One G+ 5 building for nurses with 200 capacity has been constructed at Basirhat at an estimated cost of Rs 14.40 crore. A sum of Rs 31.272 crore was deposited in the bank account of 5,212 destitute minority women.

A sum of Rs 9.20 crore was spent to set up 61 new custom hiring centres. Provident fund worth Rs 4.15 crore spent for 3,979 beneficiaries, under Binamulye Samajik Suraksha Yojana.

Miss Banerjee virtually inaugurated 50 canteens in 22 districts and these will be run by a women self-help group under Khadya Chaya Scheme. Old age pension worth 3,602 crore will be given to more than 10,50,00 SC beneficiaries under

Toposhili Bandhu scheme. A sum of Rs 962 crore has been spent to 2.94 lakh ST beneficiaries under Jai Johar scheme.

Till date, under Duare Sarkar 1,88,332 services have been delivered and 40.94 lakh people visited Duare Sarkar camps. The CM also Inaugurated a newly-built Haripal Gramin hospital at Haripal.

Haripal MLA Dr Korabi Manna on the occasion said, “Keeping in mind the need of a hospital in Haripal, the chief minister took a special initiative in setting up such a massive hospital building. This is a Bengali New year gift to the people.”

The gramin hospital has come up at a cost of Rs 35 crores with 100 beds. She virtually inaugurated a bridge on the river Gandheswari in Bankura from Nabanna state headquarters.

“The project work however faced difficulties during the Covid-19 lockdown,” said Aloka Sen Majumdar, chairperson of the Bankura Municipality. She was present at the bridge site when the chief minister inaugurated the bridge through a virtual presentation this afternoon