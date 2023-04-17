CM expresses shock over murder of Atiq, brother

Chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday expressed shock over the killing last night of gangster-turned politician Atiq Ahmed and his brother, saying that there was “total collapse of law and order in Uttar Pradesh.”

Miss Banerjee’s reaction came a day after the former parliamentarian and his brother were shot dead in Prayagraj by three men. The chief minister today took to her social media account and termed it as a “brazen anarchy.”

Voicing her concern over the incident, the chief minister tweeted: “I am shocked by the brazen anarchy and total collapse of law & order in Uttar Pradesh. It is shameful that perpetrators are now taking the law in their own hands, unfazed by the police and media presence.”

“Such unlawful acts have no place in our constitutional democracy,” Miss Banerjee wrote. The chief minister’s tweet came after the assassination of Atiq and his brother Ashraf while the duo were being escorted by a police posse for a medical examination.

The two former politicians were shot dead at point-blank range by three men in Prayagraj last night at around 10 p.m. Section 144 of CrPc was imposed across Uttar Pradesh today while security was tightened in all prominent religious places in the state. UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath ordered the formation of a three-member Judicial Commission (Judicial Inquiry Commission) on the incident.

Responding to the CM’s tweet, the leader of opposition in the state Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari shared a video clip relating to the murder of a businessman caught on camera at Asansol. Reminding Miss Banerjee about the incident, the BJP leader wrote: “Let me remind you @MamataOfficial; when you point a finger, 3 fingers point back at you. When will you be shocked by the brazen anarchy & total collapse of law & order in West Bengal?

It’s shameful that perpetrators have been taking the law in their own hands in WB for years.” Within a few minutes of the tweet by the BJP leader, ruling party’s state general secretary and spokesperson, Kunal Ghosh, wrote,“The difference is: One incident done by criminals.

Police is taking action.And the incident, LOP is trying to defend, is done by political criminals who misused the name of Sree Ram in the time of doing murder when the 2 were in police custody, with the backing of influentials.”