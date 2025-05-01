CM congratulates ICSE, ISC toppers; twin success for Sodepur school

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) announced the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE, Class X) and Indian School Certificate (ISC, Class XII) examination results in just 25 days after the conclusion of the exams. The result declaration date was confirmed by the board only a day prior. As seen in previous years, girls outperformed boys in both the ICSE and ISC examinations in West Bengal.

Sodepur’s St Xavier’s School emerged as a beacon of academic excellence with twin achievements—producing potential state toppers in both ICSE and ISC exams. Kartik Das, a Class XII student from the school, scored an astounding 399 out of 400 in the ISC exams, making him a probable state topper. Kartik expressed his gratitude to his school and teachers, stating that he relied solely on classroom teaching and had no private tutors. Apart from academics, he often explored subjects beyond the syllabus. He now aspires to join the Indian Institutes of Technology (IIT) and contribute meaningfully to the nation.

From the same school, Aditya Tiwari, a Class X student, scored 499 out of 500 in the ICSE examination. Aditya had been determined for months to achieve success in the ICSE and stayed focused on his goal, which finally bore fruit.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee congratulated all successful students in both categories for their hard work and achievements.

The chief minister wrote in her X-handle: “Heartiest congratulations to every student who has cleared the ICSE and ISC examinations this year! I wish you even greater success in all your future endeavours.

“On this memorable day of your life, I extend my heartfelt best wishes also to your parents/guardians and teachers. Their support and guidance have played an invaluable role in your success.

“To those who faced setbacks, I urge: please do not be discouraged. I have full confidence about your future success.

“My blessings and best wishes will always be with all of you throughout your journey.”

In the ICSE examination, the western states of India ranked first in terms of region-wise pass percentage across the country and abroad, followed by the southern region in second place. In contrast, for the ISC examination, the southern states secured the top position, with the western region coming second in terms of pass percentage.