Chief minister Mamata Banerjee is believed to have asked the top brass of police to take strong action against those trying to “vitiate” the state’s atmosphere by fomenting trouble and bring them to book without seeing any “political colour”. She was meeting the cops at the state secretariat, Nabanna, today.

Sources said the meeting was necessitated after the murders of ruling party and Congress councillors that has rocked the state. The meeting was attended by the state home secretary, ADG (law and order), DIG CID and commissioner of city police, among others.

At the meeting, source said the issue of twin murders of councillors from the ruling party and another from the Congress at Panihati, North 24-Parganas and Jhalda, Purulia figured prominently in the talks as the opposition has been claiming that law and order situation in the state is on the decline. Source claimed, the chief minister, who also has the home portfolio with her reviewed the overall law and order situation and asked the officials to go whole hog to book the culprits without bothering about political affiliations.

In the Panihati case, the cops have already arrested the alleged shooter, who was identified as Sambu Pandit, a resident of Haringhata, Nadia and detained two others in connection with the murder of councillor Anupam Dutta. The locals had allegedly nabbed him from a bush. Meanwhile, Kasem Siddqui, a cleric from Furfura Sharif met with the chief minister at Nabanna today in connection with the Anis Khan murder case.

Sources said that the CM had assured the cleric of justice and that nobody would be spared in the case. Anis’ father Salem Khan today said he will sit on a dharna after the Calcutta High Court, in its ruling today, extended the term of the SIT probing the death of the student leader. The SIT was formed by Mamata and she had asked the team to submit its report within 15 days.

The Calcutta High Court, which had given the state-appointed SIT a fifteen-day deadline, to submit report to the court, had in its earlier hearing wanted to know from the lawyer, representing the SIT, the state Advocate General, on whether the Officer-in-charge (OC) of the Amta Police Station, who was sent on an indefinite leave was quizzed by the SIT.

Meanwhile, Justice Rajasekhar Mantha of Calcutta High Court today gave the Special Investigation Team a month to complete the probe into Anis Khan’s death. The matter was adjourned till 18 April. The court will consider its next step after going through the SIT report. A copy of the SIT’s report was handed over to petitioner’s counsel Bikas Ranjan Bhattacharya in terms of Justice Mantha’s order. The SIT is doing its best, advocate general, SN Mookherjee submitted. Everyone should trust the SIT, he said.