CM appeals to junior docs to resume work

Chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday appealed to junior doctors to resume work in government hospitals across the state so that patients.

While addressing in a rally observing the foundation day of the Trinamul Congress Chhatra Parishad (TMCP) Miss Banerjee urged the junior doctors, including postgraduate trainee (PGT) doctors, house staff, interns and students saying, “Now you join work otherwise…..(Ebar kaaje jog din nahole….).”

Meanwhile, the protesting junior doctors brought out a huge protest procession from Shyambazar this afternoon demanding justice.

“Sixteen days have already passed since they stopped work. They have also organized a protest procession today. I have my support for them because they are demanding justice for the death of their friend. But at the same time, I would also say to them ‘you are humane because you are oath-bound’ to give service to patients,” Miss Banerjee said.

“The Supreme Court has also asked you to join work. Many people have also died without getting treatment. They are all poor people. Where will these poor men go for treatment? It’s you, the doctors, who perform delivery operations of expecting mothers. I can assure you that I have not taken any step against you and won’t do so but join work,” the CM appealed to the junior doctors.

“The Supreme Court has also directed the states to take steps if doctors do not join work but I don’t want to take such a move. I want them to carry on with their study and for that reason I haven’t lodged an FIR against them. I don’t want to damage their career. They won’t get a VISA or passport and be able to get an opportunity anywhere for further study in an academic career if I lodge an FIR,” she added.

“My government has a humane face and that’s why we won’t take any legal action against them. We are the only state government in the country that has introduced the Ratri Sathi scheme for safety and security of women. We have already sanctioned Rs 100 crore to instal CCTV cameras, adequate lights, rest rooms etc,” she said.