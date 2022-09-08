CM admin meet focuses on revenue generation

Chief minister Mamata Banerjee today asked departments to address all kinds of complaints within a week and sought suggestions on ways of increasing revenue. At a meeting with senior bureaucrats, police and district magistrates at Nabanna, Miss Banerjee directed officials to expedite work and ensure that complaints are not left unattended at any cost.

She said that all complaints should be addressed within seven days. Complaints that reach the chief minister’s office to those that reach the departments, panchayats or zilla parishads should be attended to within the prescribed time period, she added.

Along with seeking suggestions from departments, all SPs and DMs have been asked to assess the assets of the districts and then increase revenue through competitive bidding. Sources said the power department has been asked to come up with a fly ash policy in this regard. “Miss Banerjee reviewed the government-sponsored schemes.

The debt to GDP ratio has dipped from 40 per cent (in 2011) to 33.34 even as it has increased for all states, except Goa. This is a big success for us and indicates good financial management despite new schemes being introduced,” said Mr Dwivedi. She emphasised on working in a transparent manner and improving coordination between the police and the administration. Sources said Miss Banerjee clarified that the government will not tolerate corruption in any form or false expenditures.

The tendering process should be closely followed and allotment of work above Rs one lakh in urban development bodies should be done through the e-tendering process. The district administration should ensure that the e-tendering process is followed to bring in transparency, said Mr Dwivedi.

She further said that panchayat audits should be made mandatory and the government will not show any leniency in this matter. All government plots and properties should be mapped in the panchayat areas and thereby the panchayats have to ensure that no plot is encroached upon. In the wake of the recruitment scams that have left the government on the back foot, Miss Banerjee directed to be cautious over contractual appointments in the municipal bodies.

Sources said that she made it clear that the municipality alone will have to bear the financial responsibility if it gives contractual appointments without informing the government. She stressed that no permanent or contractual appointments would be allowed without approval from the appointment committee. In no way can the finance department be informed after completing a recruitment process.

The state government is trying to keep a close record on the appointments so as to avoid any irregular recruitment in the future. “All engagements have to be done with finance approval. We have observed a few engagements without such approval. This will not be accepted,” said Mr Dwivedi. The chief secretary also said that police arrangements have been strengthened in view of the upcoming festive season. Naka checking will be increased and a bar will be imposed on movement of illegal goods vehicles.