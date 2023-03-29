CM, Abhishek to highlight central fund squeeze

Chief minister Mamata Banerjee and Trinamul Congress national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee will hold two separate meetings in central Kolkata, tomorrow. The traffic in central Kolkata is likely to be affected due to the meetings.

Elaborate police arrangements have been made to maintain traffic flow in and around Central Kolkata.

Senior police officers including the commissioner of police visited the sites where the meetings will be held today.

Security arrangements around Maidan will be beefed up for tomorrow. There will be mobile vans and combat forces personnel. Senior officials, including deputy commissioner central division, will be leading the police team. The chief minister will lead a two-day dharna to protest against the financial deprivation by the Centre at Ambedkar statue.

She alleged that the Centre had not cleared dues worth Rs 1.15 lakh crore. She had written several letters to the Centre and the Prime Minister seeking his intervention, but to no avail. Trinamul alleged that the BJP-led Centre was deliberately not releasing the money to incite the rural people before the panchayat election. “If the rural populace is deprived, they will vote against Trinamul in the panchayat election. With this ulterior intention, state BJP leaders have asked their counterparts in Delhi not to release funds,” Trinamul leaders alleged.

The dharna will be held across the state up to the block level. All senior Trinamul leaders will be present on the dais.

Abhishek Banerjee will address a joint meeting to be organized by Trinamul Youth Congress and Trinamul Chhatra Parishad.

Both the meetings have been organized to protest against Centre’s financial deprivation and highhandedness of the investigating agencies.

The saffron party is letting loose the investigating agencies against leaders of the opposition parties. Trinamul Congress chief has said over and again that her party would not bow to any coercive measures. Senior Trinamul leaders said from April the party would organize protest rallies against the Centre to make people aware of the deprivation.