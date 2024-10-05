Classical tag for Bengali language at behest of state: Mamata  

Chief minister Mamata Banerjee today said that she had been making efforts for the last 10 years for attaining the classical tag for Bengali.

Addressing an assembly following the inauguration of Durga Puja at Ekdalia Evergreen today, the chief minister said it was a pride for the state of West Bengal that following years of hard work to attain the Classical tag for the Bengali language at the behest of our government, the central government finally is compelled to give its due recognition to the Bengali language, the classical tag.

In a post on Thursday night, Miss Banerjee, said, “Most happy to share that Bengali/ Bangla has been finally accorded the status of a classical language by the Government of India.

We had been trying to snatch this recognition from the Ministry of Culture, GOI and we had submitted three volumes of research findings in favour of our contention.

The Union government has accepted our well researched claim today evening and we finally reach the cultural apex in the body of languages in India.”

Bratya Basu, state education minister in his X-handle posted: “The Institute of Language Studies and Research under the higher education department after two years of tenuous efforts a research paper in four volumes had prepared and submitted it to the Central government in the month of January this year.”