Civic body staff without pay for 3 months

The Champdany municipality is much different from other municipalities of the district as a major land area under its jurisdiction is occupied by three jute mills, around 70 per cent of the population falls under slum area. The Champdany Municipal area is far away from the nearest railway stations, Baidyabati or Bhadreswar. The municipality roads have no direct approach to the state and national highway. There is no opportunity or source for self-reliance said the civic body head Suresh Mishra.

The municipal chairman further added that due to insufficient funds, salaries of nearly 200 permanent staff are held up for the last three months. Pensioners are deprived of their pension and the gratuity amount is also being held up. Annually yearly, the Champdany municipality is facing a deficit of nearly Rs 3 crore. It is my request to the state government to provide a special status to Champdany Municipality and provide financial assistance so that the salaries can be paid every month on time and the retired persons receive their pension on time.

