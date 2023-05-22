City witnesses painting, hand scrolls of artist Benodebehari

A unique exhibition on Scenes from Santiniketan and Benodebehari’s hand scrolls was inaugurated in the city on Saturday.

This is for the first time when Scenes from Santiniketan, the earliest and longest hand scroll painted by Benodebehari Mukherjee depicts the landscape from Santiniketan in the 1920s. Also, the recently discovered 44.6 feet-long original scroll has been on display. Mukherjee was the art teacher of Satyajit Ray when the later joined Santiniketan.

Besides Mukherjee, Ray got Nandalal Bose as one of his teachers. Later, Ray made a documentary on Mukherjee, which later got international recognition. Mukherjee developed problems in his eyes and later lost his vision.

The historic exhibition has been curated by Professor R Siva Kumar the exhibition has been organized by Kolkata Centre for Creativity (KCC) in collaboration with Gallery Rasa.

The exhibition will be held till 20 June. The landscape hand scroll is an East Asian innovation. While ancient Indian artists were keen observers of nature, landscape as a distinct genre was unknown in India before the European artists brought it to India during the colonial period.

Mukherjee’s later hand scrolls are more popular, the discovery of his hand scroll offers an insight into his early career, which was devoted to exploring nature as locally manifested. Richa Agarwal, chairperson of KCC, said, “KCC is dedicated to promoting and preserving India’s rich artistic heritage.

The exhibition showcases the early works of Benodebehari Mukherjee, one of India’s most celebrated modern artists.”