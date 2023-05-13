City schools fare well in CBSE Class X, XII exams

The Bhubaneswar region under which the state of Bengal falls in the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), has witnessed a dip in the total pass percentage in the results that were declared today.

The pass percentage of the Bhubaneswar region in this year’s results of both the board exams have seen a reduction as compared to last year’s performance. In the Class X results, the region has recorded a pass percentage of 93.64 per cent, against last year’s 96.46 per cent.

Likewise, in the higher secondary results of 2023, the Bhubaneswar region has registered 83.89 per cent against last year’s 90.37 per cent. A similar fall has been seen in the overall pass percentage of the students in full subjects in both the secondary and higher secondary results at the country level.

In Class X, the overall pass percentage this year is 93.12 per cent which, as informed by the board, is 1.28 below that of last year’s. In the higher secondary examination results, the total pass percentage at country level is 87.33 per cent which is 5.38 per cent less as compared to that of last year’s figure.

Keeping up to last year’s performance, girls have outperformed boys once again in both the CBSE results of Class X and XII this year. In Class X, girls have performed better than boys by 1.98 per cent, according to the board. In Class XII, the girls have outdone the boys by 6.01 per cent in this year’s results.

Meanwhile, some of the students in Kolkata schools also passed the two board exams with flying colours. In Delhi Public School, Ruby Park, Aranya Haldar of Class XII topped the school scoring 99 per cent while Arjoe Basak stood second in the list with 98.8 per cent.

In Birla High School, Harshit Kedia in Class XII has topped the school scoring 98.6 per cent coming next to Arya Banerjee of Class X, who scored 97.2 per cent. Pritha Banerjee from Shri Shikshayatan School and Kritika Guha of Class X from South Point High School were some of the students who also scored 99 per cent in the board results.