City observes Gurudev’s death anniversary

Death anniversary of Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore was observed in the city with due solemnity. Chief minister Mamata Banerjee tweeted: “Baishe Srabon (8 August) is a day to remember Rabindranath Tagore’s enduring influence. His words have the power to heal, inspire and transform.

His timeless creations continue to connect generations and spread the message of humanity. Kaviguru’s literary brilliance and artistic vision are a guiding light for all of us. Today on his death anniversary, let’s honour his lasting legacy.” Dr Shashi Panja, minister for women and child development and social welfare paid tribute to Tagore at Nimtala crematorium where the poet was cremated.

Bratya Basu, state education minister, paid tribute to Tagore at Jorasanko Thakurbari, where he breathed his last. Arup Roy, state cooperation minister, garlanded Tagore’s portrait at Nabanna.

