City meet sets agenda for TMC’s 21 July rally

Trinamul Congress will start campaigning for the 2026 Assembly election from the Martyrs’ Day rally on 21 July.

A high-level meeting on the preparedness for the rally was held today. It was presided over by Sudip Bandyopadhyay, party’s senior leader and leader in the Lok Sabha.

All the senior leaders and district presidents attended the meeting.

Mr Bandyopadhyay said there will be an attempt to bring a record number of party workers, sympathisers and followers this year. It will be the last rally before the 2026 Assembly election.

The main speaker will be party’s chairperson Mamata Banerjee. Every party leader is anxiously waiting to listen to her.

Mr Bandyopadhyay said the party leaders will go back to the respective areas and hold meetings to make the 21 July rally a grand success. The workers will come to the city in a disciplined manner. The outstation leaders and workers will be put up at different places like the Central Park in Salt Lake, Milan Mela Prangan, Khudiram Anusilan Kendra, Rajdanga stadium among others.

Abhishek Banerjee, party’ s national general secretary will address the gathering on 21 July. The venue will be opposite Statesman House. The meeting will start at noon.

It was on 21 July, 1993 the police opened fire and killed 13 Youth Congress supporters. They took part in March to Writer’s Buildings under the leadership of Mamata Banerjee, who was Youth Congress president then.

After coming to power she decided to hold a Martyrs’ Day rally on 21 July every year.

Before the meeting started today, senior party leaders, including state president Subrata Bakshi, Firhad Hakim and Aroop Biswas met Anubrata Mondol and Kajal Sheikh and asked them to bury the hatchet and work for the party and ensure victory of the party candidates in 2026 Assembly election in Birbhum. It was learnt that both have agreed to work together.