City braces for another heatwave

While being spared from the clutches of the brewing storm, a few districts of the Gangetic West Bengal including the city are likely to experience another heatwave-like condition for the next three days.

The India Meteorological Department has issued an orange warning for Gangetic West Bengal for the period 9-11 May. According to the weather department, a low pressure area formed over Southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining South Andaman Sea at around 8.30 am today.

It is likely to intensify into a depression tomorrow over the same region and further into a cyclonic storm over southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining areas of east-central Bay of Bengal and Andaman Sea on 10 May. It is likely to move initially north-northwestwards till 11 May.

Thereafter, it is likely to recurve gradually and move north-northeast wards towards Bangladesh-Myanmar coasts. In the entire process, the impact of the system on the state is likely to be felt in the form of a heat wave till 11 May. According to the Regional

Meteorological Centre, Kolkata, the prevailing weather fulfills the factors required for a heatwave-like condition including the maximum temperature touching the 40- degree-mark, five degrees above normal, for a few days.

Even as gale winds of speed around 80-90 kmph are tipped to prevail over southeast, southwest, central Bay of Bengal and adjoining areas on 12 May, its maximum impact on land is to be felt over the Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

According to Sanjib Bandyopadhyay of the RMC, Kolkata, there is no warning of wind or rainfall for Gangetic West Bengal till 11 May. The low pressure area hovering over the Southeast Bay of Bengal since this morning is at a distance of over 1200km from Kolkata.