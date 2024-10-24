City airport suspends flights

To negate any adverse impact of cyclone Dana on the coastal region of West Bengal, including Kolkata, NSCBI Airport authorities have announced the suspension of flight operations at Kolkata airport. The suspension will be in effect from 6 pm on Thursday to 9 am on Friday.

This decision comes amid warnings of heavy winds and heavy to very heavy rains, which are expected to severely affect the region. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has classified cyclone Dana as a potentially dangerous weather event, urging residents in affected areas to remain cautious and take necessary precautions.

Airport authorities have advised passengers to check with their respective airlines for updates on rescheduled flights and to avoid unnecessary travel to the airport during this period. Emergency services and disaster management teams are on high alert to mitigate any damage caused by the cyclone. Kolkata and other coastal regions of West Bengal are bracing for the impact, with local government officials coordinating efforts to ensure public safety.

Meanwhile, in response to the approaching cyclone, key preparedness meetings were held at Kolkata’s Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International (NSCBI) Airport on 22-23 October. These meetings, attended by all major stakeholders, including the airport authority, Air Traffic Control (ATC), Communication, Navigation, and Surveillance (CNS) teams, along with the chairman and vice-chairman of the Airport Operators Committee (AOC) and the MET director, have led to the unanimous decision to suspend flight operations.

The suspension will be enforced from 6 pm on 24 October to 9 am on 25 October to ensure the safety of passengers, aircraft, and airport personnel. The MET director, during the meetings, provided a detailed weather forecast, indicating that winds in Kolkata and the surrounding areas are expected to reach speeds of 60-70 kmph, with gusts of up to 80 kmph. These conditions make air travel risky, prompting the decision to halt operations during this period. The airport authorities have taken immediate steps by issuing a Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) to inform airlines and pilots of the operational suspension. Passengers are advised to stay in contact with airlines for updates on flight schedules and to avoid unnecessary travel to the airport.