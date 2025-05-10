City airport on high alert, CISF cancels all leave

As military tensions escalate between India and Pakistan following the Pahalgam terror attack and India’s subsequent Operation Sindoor, Kolkata’s Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport has been placed on high alert.

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), responsible for airport security, has cancelled all leave for its personnel. Officials confirmed that even those on leave have been recalled and instructed to report for duty immediately. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation Security is expected to hold a videoconference today to assess passenger safety measures at the airport. Security protocols have been significantly tightened across arrival and departure zones, with no vehicles allowed to halt in these areas. India’s ministry of civil aviation has directed all airports across the country to heighten surveillance and implement enhanced screening procedures. NOTAMs (Notice to Airmen) have been issued for 20 key airports, and similar precautions are being enforced at other major hubs.

The CISF deputy inspector general held a high-level meeting on Thursday with the airport director and senior airline officials to review security preparedness. In response to potential threats, passengers have been advised to report at least three hours prior to departure, with boarding gates scheduled to close 90 minutes before flight time. Late Thursday, Indian authorities reported multiple attempted drone and missile strikes by Pakistan across Jammu and Kashmir, Rajasthan, and Punjab. All attacks were intercepted, according to Indian defense sources. This comes amid growing fears of a broader conflict, as both sides brace for further escalations. The situation remains fluid, and security agencies are maintaining a state of maximum vigilance.

In the wake of this with additional checks, including vehicle inspections, extra frisking, and a second layer of baggage checks at the boarding gate, passengers have been advised to report early to avoid being rushed. Armed jawans have been posted on watchtowers and on foot patrol throughout the day to maintain strict vigilance. Different sets of Quick Response Teams of local police and CISF personnel have been deployed outside the terminal building as well. The force’s strength increased from 1,400 to 1,600.