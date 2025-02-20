City, adjoining districts could get rainfall, thunderstorm: Met

Kolkata along with other neighbouring districts could get rainfall, thunderstorm or even lightning tomorrow. The weather department has predicted a thunderstorm and lightning accompanied by gusty wind speed reaching 30-40 kmph at one or two places over East Midnapore, Howrah, Kolkata, South 24-Parganas districts of south Bengal tomorrow.

The Regional Meteorological Centre had forecast thunderstorms and lightning accompanied by hail and gusty winds, speeding up to 40-50 kmph for five districts of South Bengal today, including East and West Midnapore, Bankura, Jhargram, South 24-Parganas and Howrah. Considering the fact, thunderstorms, rainfall, hail and gusty winds were reported from Kharagpur this morning. The rainfall and thunderstorm, according to the weather scientists, are expected to continue in parts of South Bengal for the next few days. As being anticipated by the weather department, East Midnapore, Howrah, Kolkata, South 24-Parganas districts could get thunderstorm and lightning accompanied with gusty wind speed, reaching up to 30-40 kmph while the amount of rainfall and intensity of winds could go higher in parts of Purulia, West Midnapore, Bankura, East Burdwan, West Burdwan and Hooghly tomorrow.

The weather scientists are anticipating light to moderate rainfall at few places over various districts of South Bengal on 22 and 23 February.

The drastic change in weather, according to the RMC, has been brought by a trough running from Gangetic West Bengal to Telangana at 0.9 km above mean sea level. “Under its influence and strong moisture incursion from Bay of Bengal at lower tropospheric levels, thunderstorms with light to moderate rainfall, hailstorm and gusty wind activity are very likely to occur in some districts of South Bengal during 19-20 February and 22-23 February.