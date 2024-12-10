Citizens forum, math members meet Guv on violence in B’desh

Members of Nagendra Math and Mission and Bengal Citizens Forum met Governor C V Ananda Bose and urged him to take up with the Centre the issues relating to the atrocities in Bangladesh.

Kunal Ghosh said as the matter is between the two countries, the Centre should talk to the Bangladesh government and ensure protection of the minorities there. He alleged that the Indian foreign secretary came back without asking the Bangladesh government to take appropriate steps to ensure protection of the minorities there. “When the news on the attack on the minorities is reaching Bengal, the central government cannot sit idle. It should take immediate steps,” he maintained.

Mr Ghosh said the Governor told the delegation that Sheikh Abu Bakkar of Grand Mufti of India has written a letter to him and urged the Bangladesh government to give protection to the minorities in Bangladesh. The members of Grand Mufti of India took out a rally in Kolkata on Sunday with this demand.

Mr Ghosh alleged that the BJP was trying to woo the sentiments of the Hindus to win votes in Bengal by citing incidents that have happened in the neighbouring country. “What is happening in Bangladesh, Bengal is likely to be affected because of its close proximity to Bangladesh. Bengal is a place where people from different communities and religious faith live. But to win the votes by instigating the Hindus cannot be allowed,” he remarked.