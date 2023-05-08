CID takes charge of alleged hit-and-run case of Suvendu’s Convoy

In a significant development, the CID today took charge of investigating the case pertaining to the incident of the alleged hit-and-run case of the convoy of the opposition leader of the state Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari .

According to sources, the local police have handed over the documents related to the investigation to the CID which will investigate the case from now on. Notably, the man was allegedly killed after being knocked down by a vehicle which was a part of the convoy of the BJP leader.

The incident occurred at Chandipur in the district of East Midnapore on Thursday night. The police identified the car driver, a CRPF constable, as Anand Kumar Pandey (32) and the victim as 33-year-old Sheikh Israfil who was trying to cross the road with his cycle.

The car driver was arrested by the district police. The incident triggered a political slugfest with several leaders of the ruling party slamming the opposition leader and demanding his arrest.