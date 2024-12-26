Christmas revelry: Mamata prays for peace, decorates home

Christmas was observed in the city with usual enthusiasm. Thousands of people visited the places of importance while long queues were seen outside restaurants. Vast areas of central Kolkata were lit up giving the flavour of a magical world.

Chief minister Mamata Banerjee also lit-up the entrance of her residence on Harish Chatterjee Street and uploaded the photograph on social media. She prayed to the Almighty for everyone’s peace during the festive season.

Abhishek Banerjee, national general secretary of Trinamul Congress in his X-handle wrote, “A heartfelt Merry Christmas to all. May this season of joy remind us of the strength in diversity and the power of togetherness. Let us work hand in hand to build a future where every citizen feels valued and every dream is nurtured. Wishing you all a season filled with peace and happiness.”

Miss Banerjee visited the Cathedral of the Most Holy Rosary on Christmas Eve. She was accompanied by the commissioner of Kolkata Police, Manoj Verma and the director general of police, Rajeev Kumar.

Park Street was converted into a sea of people. The stretch on Park Street from its intersection with Jawaharlal Nehru Road and AJC Bose Road was brightly illuminated. There was heavy police deployment for the safety and security of the visitors. People in the 1950s and 1960s used to visit Park Street to see illumination and have sumptuous English lunches and dinners in the hotels of central Kolkata as well as in the restaurants situated on Park Street.

Bow Barracks was brightly illuminated along with the St. Paul’s Cathedral. The illumination has been made by the Kolkata Municipal Corporation.

Thousands of people visited the Victoria Memorial and the Alipur zoo. Special police arrangements were made to maintain traffic. Children were seen playing on the Brigade Parade ground. Christmas was observed with enthusiasm in Hooghly with thousands of people visiting the Bandel Church. Vast areas surrounding the church were illuminated. Christmas was observed in Krishnagar, South 24 Parganas, where the churches were illuminated and people exchanged pleasantries.

People across age groups visited Eco Park in New Town, the country’s biggest urban park. People took joyrides in the toy train and enjoyed the miniatures of the seven wonders of the world. Special arrangements were made so that the visitors have no problems in parking their vehicles. HIDCO staff were deployed to control the rush at the entry of Eco Park. Special arrangements were made to control traffic and ensure that the airport-bound passengers do not face inconvenience.