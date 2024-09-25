Child dies in ambulance stuck at roadblock

A child suffering from breathing trouble, died in an ambulance last night while it was stuck in a roadblock for long hours. The roadblock was in place, and the ambulance got stuck at Ward 10 in Jangipur in Murshidabad.

Inside the ambulance, the child struggled with severe respiratory distress. Tragically, the child died before reaching the hospital. The horrifying incident sparked uproar in the area near Ward 10 of Jangipur Municipality in Murshidabad. Allegedly, the chairman of the TMC-led municipality was present at the blockade. According to police and local sources, the roadblock was on till last night. During this time, the child, suffering from breathing difficulties, was being transported from Lalgola to Jangipur hospital.

The family claimed that the ambulance got stuck due to the blockade and was not allowed to pass. They further alleged that despite multiple pleas, no arrangements were made to let them through. Police were present, as well as the chairman of Jangipur Municipality. The delay in reaching the hospital proved fatal, and the child could not be saved. A relative of the child said, “I repeatedly pleaded with sir, ‘Please let us through, sir. I can see the road is clear. I can see the chairman as well. Please help us. At least let us through on a scooter.’ But they never allowed it. I somehow forced my way and took the child to the hospital… The doctor said we were too late.”

Advertisement

Jangipur Municipality chairman Majiful Islam stated, “We repeatedly made announcements urging the crowd to lift the blockade. I even sent the boy on a motorcycle. He was admitted to the hospital.”