Rotarian Subhasish Chatterjee, who took charge as district governor of Rotary International District 3240, on June 29, has appointed Rotarian Sandeep Ghosal and Rotarian Sunil Agarwal as Assistant Governor (Zone V) and District Secretary respectively.

The newly nominated assistant governor, Mr Ghosal, who informed this today, said that their main focus would be to stand by the citizens of the district in every respect in their fight against the coronavirus.

“The Rotary Club has a long and illustrious history of serving mankind in the times of crisis. As our newly elected governor recalled the contribution of Rotarians in the global battle against polio in his address to the club members a few days ago, we reiterate our commitment to serve humanity against the seemingly invisible Covid19. We played a big role in eradicating polio from almost the entire world and it is now our turn to defeat the dreaded coronavirus along with the rest of humanity,” he said.

During the nomination of the office-bearers of the district, who hold office for a period of one year, the Rotarians under the leadership of their district governor vowed to do justice again to the popular sobriquet of “People of Action” used with their names, he added.