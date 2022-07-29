Charu Mazumder death anniv observed

The CPI (M-L) Liberation observed the 50th anniversary of the “myrtyrdom” of Charu Mazumder, the principal architect of the Naxalbari movement, in Siliguri today. Mazumder, fondly known as CM in his inner circles, was born in Siliguri in 1919. He was arrested on 16 July in 1972 in Kolkata and sent to the Lalbazaar police lockup. After 12 days, on 28 July, the state government declared him dead. Family members and members of Naxalite parties, however, believe he was tortured to death in custody.

Party activists took out a march from Mahatma Gandhi More, led by Politburo member Kartik Paul, state secretary Abhijit Mazumder, state committee member Basudeb Basu, Jalpaiguri district secretary Bhaskar Dutta, Darjeeling district secretary Pabitra Singha, Alipurduar district secretary Chanchal Das and Cooch Behar district secretary Mukul Barman.

The rallyists raised slogans as to why justice was denied even after five decades of the “custodial murder” of Mazumder, and against what they called was “bulldozer politics” of the BJP. They offered garlands to the bust of Charu Mazumder at Subhas Pally and observed a minute of silence in mourning there. “The historical peasant uprising had called for a new democratic revolution for the expansion of democratic rights to establish equal rights for the people. What we are witnessing today is fascist attacks of the BJP-RSS at the Centre. On the other hand, the working class is trampled upon by corruption, extortion of the Trinamul Congress in the state.

The constitutional rights have remained piles of torn papers,” said Mr Mazumnder. A party workers’ meeting was held later. A book ‘Tebhaga-Naxalbari-Charu Mazumder’ was also released there. Speakers talked about saving the Indian Constitution, secularism in contrast to the Centre’s muchhyped ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.’ Other Naxalite groups-CPI (M-L) New Democracy, CPI (ML) and PCCCPI (M-L) jointly observed the “Martyrs’ Day” to mark the day.