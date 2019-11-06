The district administration has stepped up security measures ahead of the visit of chief minister Mamta Banerjee to offer prayers to Goddess Jaghadatri in Chandannagar tomorrow.

The district administration is carrying out preparations for the landing of the Chief Minister’s helicopter at Kutir Math in Chandannagar. Miss Banerjee is expected to reach Chandannagar at 1:00 pm.

Then she will travel in a vehicle upto Bodo Kalitala.

The chief minister is expected to offer prayers at Bodo kalitala and thereafter address the public.

She will walk up to Bodo Sarwajanini and have a darshan of the deity and then leave for Kolkata.