Chandannagar celebrates its Independence from French rule

Chandannagar commemorated the 75th anniversary of its Independence from French rule, which it achieved on 2 May 1950. At the time, Chandannagar was a French colony, even after India gained Independence from British rule on 15 August, 1947.

Three years later, in 1950, Chandannagar gained its own independence following a referendum in which the majority voted in favour of joining India.

To mark the platinum jubilee of this historic event, Chandannagar College and the Chandannagar College Alumni Association are organising celebrations.

Debashis Sarkar, principal of Chandannagar College, stated that both the college and its alumni association have submitted a written request to Alapan Bandyopadhyay, chairman of the Heritage Commission, seeking heritage town status for Chandannagar. While several landmarks, such as the Chandannagar College building and the Chandannagar Strand, have already been declared heritage sites, proponents argue that the town’s unique cultural legacy justifies broader recognition.

Chandannagar is renowned for its world-famous Jagadhatri Puja, its distinctive decorative lighting, and the presence of the Indian Council of Social Science Research Centre. These are considered significant cultural assets bolstering the case for heritage status.

During British rule, Chandannagar served as a refuge for many revolutionaries. Several residents have preserved items used by these freedom fighters and have voluntarily donated them to the Chandannagar Museum for public display. As part of the celebrations, residents aged 75 and above were honoured.

The Chandannagar College alumni have also previously contributed to the publication of a book detailing the history of Chandannagar and the historic Duplex College. Their involvement continues with the current platinum jubilee festivities.

Mr Sarkar added that last Thursday, Chandannagar College, in collaboration with Salboni Government Degree College and Khidirpur College, submitted a project proposal worth Rs 2 crore to the Indian Council of Social Science Research in New Delhi. The proposal outlines plans for establishing a heritage research centre.