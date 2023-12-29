Champdany civic body’s waste management draws applause

The Champdani Municipality has introduced an innovative system of keeping river water free from the dirty and toxic sewerage water from the town. The water treatment system has proved very effective in keeping the river water free from pollution.

The Kolkata Municipal Corporation has shown a keen interest towards the innovative method used by the Champdany civic body towards checking river pollution. A team of officials visited Chapdany to get apprised of the easy and low cost method for liquid waste management.

It is worth mentioning that a Chinese team on a visit to Kolkata appreciated the solid waste management system of Kolkata corporation. Even Bangladesh adopted the solid waste management method of the Kolkata civic body.

The Kolkata corporation commissioner and higher officials at Champdany went around the machinery unit used to clear and treat the outlet sewerage water before releasing it onto the river.

The Chapdany civic body chairman Suresh Mishra said, “Previously, the dirty sewerage water through high drain at Palta Ghat directly flowed into the river. To stop river water pollution an initiative was undertaken. We have taken up a plan to recycle and reuse the treated sewage water for other purposes.”

Experts on environmental studies have highly appreciated the Chapdany civic body chairman for taking steps to prevent river water pollution.