The Left Front has lashed out at the BJP-led central government for “unleashing terror” during farmers’ protest in New Delhi yesterday which turned into a battle from a peaceful protest as police used tear gas and baton charged the agitated farmers who broke barricades and stormed into the Red Fort on the Republic Day.

The CPI(M) Politburo member, Md Selim, condemned the decision of the Centre to use “brutal police force” against the farmers who he said had every right to protest and rally for their demands. The Left leader told the Press, “For the last few months the farmers have been protesting against the three farm laws devised by the Centre. In a democratic country everyone has the right to express their opinion or the right to protest. What led the BJP government to unleash police force on the farmers who were only leading a peaceful tractor rally with photographs of our leaders of freedom struggle, Mahatma Gandhi and Bhagat Singh? It was a brutish act by the Centre.”

The CPI(M) leader alleged that it was unfortunate to see how desperate the BJP-ruled- Central government has become in the course of helping Ambanis and Adanis since it is now resorting to tear gas and baton charging to assault and stop farmers who help produce food for us throughout the year. He questioned “How dare the Centre threatens cut off diesel supply for tractors used by farmers? What if farmers today threaten to stop farming? What will the country eat then? Government is waging a war against farmers.”

Condemning the violence that engulfed the national capital on Republic Day, Selim said,” It is sheer helplessness of the farmers that led them to hit the roads and camp on the borders, demanding repealing of the three farm laws. Why else would farmers leave their agricultural field and hit the roads? They want to visit the Parliament and raise their demands but are subdued by Amit Shah’s police administration. Why can’t the farmers hold rally and march in New Delhi which is also visited by foreign delegates and armed forces? ”

The CPI(M) leader also pointed out that TMC has not launched widespread protests in Bengal against the Centre unlike the Left and the Congress.

“Both Modi and Mamata are close to the Ambanis and hence neither of them wants to irk these tycoons” alleged Selim.