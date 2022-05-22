Centre to commemorate 250th birth anni of Raja Ram Mohan Roy

Under the aegis of ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, the culture ministry is commemorating the 250th birth anniversary year of Raja Ram Mohan Roy from Monday till 22 May 2023.

The inaugural ceremony will take place at the Raja Ram Mohan Roy Library Foundation, Salt Lake, Kolkata, and at the Science City Auditorium, Kolkata.

Union minister of culture, tourism, and development of north eastern region (DoNER) G Kishan Reddy and Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankhar will be gracing the ceremony on Monday.

An iconic statue of Raja Ram Mohan Roy will be unveiled by the culture minister in virtual mode at the Raja Ram Mohan Roy Library Foundation, Kolkata.

Several other events will also be held at Salt Lake and Science City Auditorium. A seminar and quiz programme for children will also be organised. A multimedia presentation on various facets of the life of Raja Ram Mohan Roy will also be presented.

Meanwhile, after a special initiative by chief minister Mamata Banerjee, a plaque will be placed at the birthplace of the social reformer on Sunday at Radhanagar and at the residence, Raghunathpur in Khanakul, declaring the historical building as state heritage.

It has been a long-standing demand of locals to recognise and declare state heritage the birth place and residence of Raja Ram Mohan Roy.

The Hooghly zilla parishad and Khanakul 1 panchayat samity have taken all necessary steps to make the event a grand success. It is expected that in days to come Radanagar and Raghunathpur will become a centre of tourist attraction.