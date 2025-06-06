Centre approves new govt med college at ESI hospital

The central government has approved the establishment of a new government medical college and hospital within the ESI Hospital premises in Asansol, West Bengal.

This was confirmed by state law minister Moloy Ghatak, who noted that the ESI Hospital on Sen Raleigh Road falls within his Asansol North Assembly constituency.

Advertisement

“The Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) Board in New Delhi recently gave its approval for the proposed medical college. While the project is still in its early stages and the exact timeline for construction is yet to be determined. The preliminary work is expected to begin within the next month,” Superintendent of ESI Hospital, Dr Atanu Bhadra said.

Advertisement

Speaking to The Statesman, minister Moloy Ghatak highlighted ongoing efforts to modernise and upgrade healthcare infrastructure across ESI hospitals in the state.

“In Asansol, the state government has already established a nursing school, offering a BSc nursing degree, along with facilities like a dental care unit, ICU, SNCU, and dialysis units,” he added.

A few years ago, Mr Ghatak had proposed to the Union labour ministry the idea of setting up a medical college on the ESI Hospital campus, citing the availability of sufficient land.

The state government has also completed construction of the nursing college building at a cost of Rs 8 crore. The college offers 50 seats annually for students pursuing a BSc in nursing.