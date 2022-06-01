Centre allocated Rs 10k cr for rail work in Bengal  

The Centre has allotted a record Rs 10,000 crore for railway projects in Bengal. If the state government makes land available, we will fast-track the projects, said Railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw at the ‘Garib Kalyan Sammelan’ held at the Eastern Railway Indoor Stadium in Behala today.

Speaking during the state-level programme, which was organised in the city as part of similar events in the country, the Union communications, electronics and information technology minister urged the West Bengal government ‘to rise above politics’ on the issue of commissioning welfare projects for the poor in the state.

Lambasting the Bengal government, Mr Vaishnaw said, “Why has the Ayushman Bharat Yojana not been implemented in Bengal till now? Why are most of the poor farmers in the state not getting the money into their Jandhan accounts despite being eligible? The Bengal government owes an explanation on these issues.”

Urging the citizens to protest on being deprived, the railways minister also asked the people to take up the matter with the state if they have not got the benefit of the project. He also claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi always supported Bengal in every calamity without any discrimination and had sanctioned Rs 3,700 crore after cyclone Amphan.

Talking about railway projects, Mr Vaishnaw informed that the railways is to undertake a feasibility study for introducing a goods train with refrigerated coaches to carry perishable food items like fish and meat. “We will decide on the study in two month’s time,” said the minister.