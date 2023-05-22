Central agency officials unwillingly becoming tools of Centre’s vendetta politics: Minister

The officials of the different central investigation are unhappy over being used as tools of vendetta politics by the Union government or BJP, a senior member of the West Bengal cabinet said on Sunday. “A number of central agency officials have personally admitted to me that they often have to do something which is not part of their duty.

But at the same time these officials have also admitted that they are helpless because of their job security aspect. The Union government and BJP are using these officers for serving their vendetta politics,” state municipal affairs & urban development minister and mayor of Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) Firhad Hakim said on Sunday.

His comments came a day after Trinamul Congress’s national general secretary and the party Lok Sabha member Abhishek Banerjee was questioned for a marathon nine hours by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI sleuths) at the agency’s Nizam Palace office in central Kolkata in connection with the school recruitment case in West Bengal.

Hakim, on Sunday, also observed that the majority of the officers of the central investigation agencies are highly efficient and effective. “They should have been used for the purpose of national interest and not to serve the purpose of vendetta politics of the ruling party,” Hakim said on Sunday.

On Saturday after the marathon questioning, Abhishek Banerjee told media persons that the “outcome of the entire process was a big zero”. He also questioned the credibility of CBI, raising questions on why the central agency was not equally active in scams committed by the BJP leaders.

He also claimed that he has been made the single-point target of the BJP and the central probe agencies. “The activities of the central agencies are just meant to spoil my out-reach programme. But I will not succumb to pressure under any circumstance,” he said.