CCRS inspects accident site, hints at probable signalling malfunction

Janak Kumar Garg, the chief commissioner of railway safety for Northeast Frontier Railway, conducted an inspection at the Rangapani and Chaterhaat section in Siliguri today.

Mr Garg, acknowledged that the collision between two trains may have been caused by a malfunction in the signalling system. However, it is currently impossible for me to determine who should be held accountable without conducting a comprehensive investigation and questioning.

“In situations where automatic signalling systems are inoperable due to unforeseen circumstances, employees are empowered to implement alternative methods for ensuring railway safety. Our next course of action is to thoroughly investigate the underlying cause of the collision. All relevant documentation has been securely stored. We will carefully scrutinize the details in order to determine the precise sequence of events,” Mr Garg said.

Mr Garg will convene meetings with the employees to discuss the recent accident this evening.

According to sources, the officer Garg will also listen to the concerns of both the general public and those who were injured in the accident yesterday. These individuals were rescued from the Kanchenjunga Express.

The number of fatalities following a train collision has risen from eight to 10. According to Dr Sandeep Sengupta, dean of North Bengal Medical College And Hospital, two individuals, including a six-year-old girl passed away last night due to their injuries.

More than 30 passengers, who were injured, are currently receiving medical care. All of them are in stable condition, with three of them having undergone surgery in the trauma care unit, Dr Sengupta added.

Today, the NBMCH officials have transferred another body of Subhjit Malik to his family members. Malik, who worked as a business owner and lived in Sodepur, was en route home from Guwahati.

Dr Sengupta stated that the parents of a young girl, who passed away due to her injuries, will be released from the hospital soon.

A BSF jawan stationed in Tura in Meghalaya recounted his experience when he was on board the Kanchenjunga Express and the accident happened. He emphasized that they are committed to fulfilling their duties even at the risk of their lives.

“Kanchenjunga was moving at a slow pace while I was seated in the general coach. Suddenly, we experienced a strong jolt and heard a loud noise from behind. In the blink of an eye, the compartment turned into a chaotic mess. The force was so great that most of us were thrown off our seats. I found myself pinned under seven other passengers, all of us dazed and confused. It took some time for us to realize that we had been in an accident,” he said.

“I calmly tried to help the others get up from their positions, and then I checked on myself. It took me an hour to retrieve my phone and two bags, which contained important information. It was a close call for everyone on board, although some sustained serious injuries, luckily no one lost their life, he said.

“The police arrived shortly after and transported me to this medical college where I was being treated for my leg injuries. I had been on my way home to visit my mother, who is currently in coma,” the BSF Jawan said, adding, “As I am being discharged from the hospital today, I consider myself fortunate to have survived such a terrifying experience with only injuries.”

The process of electrification is currently in progress at a rapid pace. As per NFR sources, the restoration of Railway Tracks has been finished. Starting from yesterday, trains have been operating on the Up line. Today, after completing the restoration, railway authorities have resumed train services on the Down line.

In a press statement, the NFR sources said the train that was travelling on the Down line at the site of the accident between Rangapani and Chatterhat stations, belonging to the Katihar division, resumed its operations this morning at 7.30am. The first passenger train passed through the Down line at 10.42am. Train operations on the Up line were restored yesterday evening at 5.40pm.

The chief commissioner of railway safety, Mr Garg has initiated an official investigation into the incident under Section 114 of the Railway Act 1989.

Notice of this inquiry has been announced through various media platforms for public knowledge. Due to the accident, some trains passing through this section had to be cancelled or rescheduled.