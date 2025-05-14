CBSE results: Girls outshine boys in Bengal

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) declared its Class X and XII results today with girls outshining the boys at country and state levels in the secondary and higher secondary examination this year.

According to the CBSE official data, in Class X, the overall pass percentage witnessed an increase by 0.06 per cent as compared to last year. As declared by the CBSE board, girls have outshined boys by 2.37 per cent. While the pass percentage of girls is 95, that of the boys is 92.63 per cent, which is less than last year’s figure of 92.71 per cent.

The girls outperformed the boys even at the state level. In West Bengal, 93.99 per cent boys passed the exam while 96.19 per cent of girls cleared it, outdoing their male counterparts.

This year, 41,711 students appeared for the Class X exam from the state of which 23,973 were boys and 17,738 were girls. Also, there were 427 schools and 146 centres in the state. Of the total, 94.96 per cent are said to have passed the Class X exam.

As per the official data, the percentage of compartments in Class X has increased this year from 5.91 last year to 5.96 per cent in 2025. The board will hold exams for such students in mid-July.

Like Class X, girls have outdone the boys in Class XII this year. According to the board, girls have outperformed the boys even in Class XII results by 5.94 per cent overall. While the pass percentage of boys is 85.70, that of the girls is 91.64. The overall pass percentage of Class XII also witnessed a rise of 0.41 per cent compared to last year.

In resonance with the national trend, in the state too, the girls outperformed the boys. In West Bengal, 86.33 pass per cent boys have passed while 92.72 per cent girls have cleared the board exams. The state recorded an overall pass percentage of 89.16 in the exam.

This year, a total of 44,631 students appeared for the exam. Of the total, 24,880 were boys while 19,751 girls wrote the Class XII exam from West Bengal.

A stark difference in performance of the transgender students has also been noticed. Last year, the pass percentage of the transgender students was 50 per cent which has shot to 100 per cent this year.