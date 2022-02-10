CBI summons actor Dev in cattle smuggling case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) today summoned actor-politician Dev alias Deepak Adhikari, MP of the ruling Trinamul Congress on 15 February at Nizam Palace for interrogation in connection with its ongoing investigation of the cattle smuggling case.

Informing this, a source in the central probe agency said that a summons had been issued to the Ghatal MP of the Trinamul Congress seeking his deposition before the investigators of the agency at its Kolkata office at Nizam Palace on 15 February after his name surfaced following interrogation of the suspects allegedly involved in the money-spinning cattle smuggling racket. Dev’s name came to the fore, claimed the source, after cross examining a number of witnesses.

The CBI, had earlier arrested Enamul Haq over his alleged complicity in running the show and interrogation of his alleged accomplices that followed had allegedly spilled the beans of the actor-turned MP’s likely links in the case.

Alongside the CBI, which had taken over the probe since November 2020, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) too had pitched in to probe the money laundering angle under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), with the crores of rupees in proceeds of the alleged racket said to be parked in the accounts of a number of beneficiaries, who, the agency claimed were allegedly hand-in glove with the alleged smugglers.

Besides Enamul, the CBI had also arrested BSF commandant Satish Kumar over his alleged involvement in facilitating the smuggling of cattle. The charge against him was that during his tenure as the commandant of the 36 battalion of the BSF in Malda district from 2015-17, the BSF had confiscated more 20,000 cows but the persons behind the racket had allegedly been allowed to go scot-free.