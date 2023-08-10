CBI now gets clues about job irregularities in fisheries dept

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) during its probe into the multi-crore cash for school jobs case in West Bengal has come across crucial clues about similar recruitment irregularities in the fisheries department.

The source of the clues is a person named Gopal Chandra Das, who was recently questioned by the central agency for allegedly acting as an agent for collecting money from the candidates in the school jobs case. Sources said that Das reportedly told the CBI that some of the candidates from whom he collected money were recruited in the state fisheries department instead of state-run schools.

However, as informed by Das, these candidates were recruited in the fisheries department for contractual employment of 10 months at the end of which their contracts were not renewed. These candidates paid money for school jobs, but they were told to take up contractual positions in the fisheries department till the time fresh vacancies were created in the state-run schools. Some of them accepted the offer as they were assured of school jobs before the end of their contract period with the fisheries department.

Now, some officials of the fisheries department who were allegedly involved in these recruitment irregularities are under CBI’s lens. To recall, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) while raiding the residence of Aryan Sill, real-estate promoter and accused in the school jobs case, had earlier accessed crucial documents regarding irregularities in different municipalities of the state. Sill is presently in judicial custody