CBI asks for Anubrata’s passport

The CBI investigating the cattle smuggling and post-poll violence cases simultaneously has now asked for the passport of Trinamul Birbhum district president Anubrata Mondal to keep a tab on his movement after the leader sought time till 21 May for making himself available for examination by the agency.

Anubrata, however, according to a source close to him claimed that he had no passport and this prompted the CBI, claimed a source, to contact the regional passport office to verify his claim and also is believed to have alerted the Airport Authority of India (AAI) on his likely movement.

Meanwhile, the Trinamul leader had in a letter through his lawyer, sought time till 21 May from the central agency.

According to agency sources, the Trinamul leader in a letter to them said that he would be ready to face questions by the CBI after 21 May and the questioning would have to be held at a place to be mutually decided.