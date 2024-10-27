Car trader kidnapped in Burdwan, rescued

A car trader, abducted from his outlet in Memari here, was rescued within 24 hours by the police and intercepted three kidnappers from Burdwan and Murshidabad today.

Jayanta Ghosh, a second-hand car dealer of Satgachia, within the Memari PS limits, was abducted from his place yesterday afternoon and the miscreants demanded Rs 30 lakh as ransom. The panicked family sent an SOS to the police.

Within hours of getting the tip-off from Ghosh’s staff, the police picked up one Sukhen Sutradhar, a middleman from Memari.

After an intense interrogation of Sukhen, the officials arrested Alamat Sheikh and Abbas Sheikh from Rejinagar in Murshidabad in the early morning hours, today. They, according to the police, were residents of Plassey in Nadia. The police also seized a white four-wheeler used for the abduction from Rejinagar. Sayok Das, SP, East Burdwan, said, “Abbas was after Jayanta as the latter had borrowed Rs 30 lakh from him out of their business relation and the accused confessed that he’d hatched the kidnapping plan to recover his sum.”

The Chief Judicial Magistrate’s Court here granted five days remand for the accused.