Captain Brijesh Thapa loses life in line of duty in encounter

Captain Brijesh Thapa (27) lost his life during an encounter with terrorists in the mountainous regions of Doda district in Jammu and Kashmir last evening.

When this news was broadcasted, residents of Siliguri, Darjeeling, and nearby regions were filled with sorrow. Many individuals, including Captain Brijesh’s family, began grieving, but some ultimately took comfort in the fact that their son gave his life for the nation.

Brijesh, who comes from a long line of military service, was the third generation in his family to join the army. His grandfather, Nar Bahadur, had also served and gave his life in service. Today, Brijesh’s father Bhuwanesh Thapa, who retired from the Indian Army in 2014, was reflecting on their family’s military legacy.

Brijesh’s mother, Nilima Thapa, was overwhelmed with emotion when she learned of the incident that occurred late last night.

“While we had hoped for our son to join the Indian Navy, he was resolute in his decision to join the army. He even purchased a combat jacket from Ladakh and has been eager to fulfil his dream ever since,” she said.

Last night, at approximately 10.30 pm, Bhubnesh Thapa received a distressing update from an army officer. Despite the shock, he takes pride in his son’s dedication and service to their country. He believes that what his son has accomplished is unparalleled.

According to sources, Brijesh became a part of the Indian Army in 2019 and began his service in 145 Army Air Defence. For the past two years, he has been on extra regimental duty with 10 Rashtriya Rifles.

As per Bhubnesh Thapa, the body of Brijesh is expected to reach Bagdogra tomorrow. Brijesh hailed from Lebong in Darjeeling and his parents have been residing in Siliguri for the last decade.

Both the community and relatives are eager for his body to be transported to his home at Bara Ging tea plantation area in Lebong, where the final rites will take place.

Numerous individuals, including political figures, have offered their sympathies following the passing of Brijesh Thapa.

“As a representative for my community and our nation, I pay my tribute to Brijesh Thapa and his fellow soldiers, who bravely sacrificed their lives alongside him,” said Darjeeling MP Raju Bista, adding, “Captain Brijesh now joins the ranks of heroic Indians who have made the ultimate sacrifice for our country.”

Darjeeling’s MLA Neeraj Zimba, along with Gorkhaland Territorial Administration chief executive Anit Thapa and other prominent figures, have offered their sympathies following the passing of Capt Brijesh.

Siliguri Mayor Goutam Deb paid a visit to Bhubnesh Thapa in Siliguri, where he offered his sympathy and condolences.

They are now making arrangements for his final journey, which is scheduled to take place tomorrow.