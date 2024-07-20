Captain Brijesh laid to rest at his hometown

The funeral ceremony for Captain Brijesh Thapa, who made the ultimate sacrifice during a confrontation with terrorists in the Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir, was conducted this morning.

A large number of individuals gathered at Ging in Lebong to witness the ceremony and bid farewell to the brave Captain Thapa.

Family members were among those present and tearfully paid their final respects to the late hero.

The citizens of Darjeeling Hills observed the final rites today as a Gorkha priest recited hymns and performed traditional rituals in honour of the deceased.

The Army also honoured him with a gun salute.

Father of Captain Brijesh Thapa, Bhubnesh Thapa, a retired Colonel, lit the fire on his son’s body as a final goodbye.

“Although, I have experienced the loss of my son, I have also gained an abundance of love from numerous individuals throughout the country, including the Gorkha Community and the Indian Army, as well as from media outlets. Therefore, I do not feel any true sense of loss,” said Bhubnesh Thapa.

The remains of the brave soldier were taken to Siliguri on Wednesday and then returned to his hometown, Lebong in Darjeeling on Thursday.

Throughout our family’s lineage, we have proudly served in the Indian Army. My father was a member of this esteemed military. The Gorkhas have dedicated themselves to serving our country in a remarkable manner. My son, Brijesh, is a shining example and a source of motivation for those undergoing training in the Indian Army. Our soldiers are prepared to give their all, even to the point of death, as they have been trained to do so in service of our nation and homeland, said the bereaved father.

Brijesh joined the Indian Army in 2019 and served in 145 Army Air Defence before being on Extra Regimental Duty with 10 Rashtriya Rifles for the past two years.

Bhubnesh Thapa said, “We do not view it from a political perspective. Gorkhas play a vital role in serving the country as members of the Indian Army, which is a unique aspect of their identity.”

Additional ceremonies as a component of concluding customs will take place on the 27 July, said family sources.