Calcutta HC directs CBI to interrogate SSC adviser over appointment of Group D staff

Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay of Calcutta High Court today directed the regional head of CBI to interrogate School Service Commission (SSC) advisor, Santi Prasad Sinha during the day in connection with the appointment of some group D staff by the commission.

“I mean by 12 midnight today” it was directed. With this action, the CBI investigation will start, it was further directed. The matter will come up for hearing tomorrow. A thorough probe is required to bust the racket of illegal appointments, the court observed.

“I have found from other similar matters that the said Dr Santi Prasad Sinha as one of the king pins of this corruption of giving illegal public appointments” the court stated. In the three-page order, the Single Bench earlier noted that in some other matters this court called the advisor to the commission, Mr Sinha and programme officer of the commission, Mr Samarjit Acharya and asked them some questions.

The court learnt from them that on the basis of some recommendation from outside the office of the commission at the instance of Mr Sinha recommendation letters were printed by the programme officer wherein the signature of the chairman of the commission were mechanically printed while the chairman was kept in the dark.

HC on rape cases: A Division of Chief Justice, Prakash Srivastava and Justice Rajarshi Bharadwaj of Calcutta High Court today directed the state to file the cases diaries of the rape cases at Matia in Basirhat and Englishbazar in Malda by 4 April.

The court also directed the state give reports on the progress of investigation of the cases and the state of health of the victims in the form of affidavits on that day. A medical board was directed to be formed with senior doctors of R G Kar Medical College and hospital and senior expert doctors of other hospitals to look after the treatment of both the victims.

Sumitra Bhattacharya Niyogi and Mary Dutta, both petitioners stated in their plea that though both the victims were badly injured no one knows how the medication is progressing as no one is being allowed to see them. The counsel in the two matters, Rajdeep Roy and Susmita Saha Dutta called for CBI investigation as they said that state police cannot conduct fair investigation. Advocate general, S N Mookherjee submitted that treatment was progressing in the right way and both the victims were recovering