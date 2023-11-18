Cabinet clears way for jobs to family members of people killed in poll-linked violence

The state Cabinet today formally cleared the proposal for giving jobs to one of the members of those killed, irrespective of party affiliation, in the panchayat polls held earlier this year.

The clearance of the council of ministers for giving jobs was a mere formality since the chief minister Mamata Banerjee had announced this on a number of occasions earlier. She had said that the victims’ family members, irrespective of party colour, would be entitled to a job besides compensation of those killed and sustained injuries in the panchayat polls.

The three-tier panchayat polls witnessed large-scale violence particularly during campaigning. The panchayat elections also were in the spotlight regarding its polls schedule announced by the state Election Commission

