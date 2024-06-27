Cabinet clears 609 jobs in various departments

The cabinet meeting headed by chief minister Mamata Banerjee, held at Nabanna today, put a seal of approval to recruitments in about 609 vacant posts.

Most of the vacancies to be filled are in the home, animal resource development and education departments. It is significant that the government is recruiting again in the education department.

A source in the know claimed that the bulk of the recruitments is likely to be in posts at home and animal resources development departments. The likely figures of which, as sources privy to the meeting put it are, 105 and 270 respectively, while about 92 teachers are likely to be recruited as far as recruitments in education department are concerned, a source claimed.

Advertisement

The source however, clarified that thrust had been given to recruit para-teachers and teachers of Santali language. Of 92 para-teachers, 43 would be for West Midnapore, 35 for North Dinajpur and 14 for Jhargram.

This apart, claimed sources, the chief minister, upset with electoral hiccups at several Assembly constituencies, is believed to have advised leadership in those constituencies to pull up their socks and shore up their mass contacts to repair the damage and neutralize losses.

Miss Banerjee asked the leadership to be humble while dealing with people.