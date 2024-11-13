Bypolls peaceful in Sitai & Madarihat, few allegations irregularities

The bypolls in Sitai and Madarihat Assembly segments of Cooch Behar and Alipurduar districts were largely peaceful, barring a few stray incidents. By 11 am, voter turnout had surpassed 30 per cent, reaching 45 per cent in Sitai and 46 per cent in Madarihat by 1 pm.

Both TMC and BJP leaders lodged complaints over alleged irregularities at polling stations. In Cooch Behar, MP Jagadish Chandra Barma Basunia filed a complaint with presiding officers, alleging interference by Central forces, particularly the Border Security Force (BSF), inside polling booths to influence voters. Meanwhile, in Madarihat, BJP candidate Rahul Lohar alleged he was attacked and obstructed by TMC-backed tea garden workers at Mujnai as he monitored polling booths. Additionally, TMC supporters allegedly pelted stones at Lohar’s vehicle while he was traveling between stations.

MP Basunia told reporters, “The central forces’ duty is outside the booths to manage voter lines. Instead, they are inside the booths, influencing voters. I have asked the presiding officer to address this issue.”

Advertisement

Similarly, BJP candidate Rahul Lohar filed a police complaint, claiming TMC activists attacked his car, threw stones, and issued threats. Lohar stated, “Upon hearing of rigging at booths 60 and 62, I went to the spot. A group of TMC supporters prevented me, possibly because the area is a BJP stronghold. They blocked voters and me from stopping rigging. My car was attacked, and I sustained injuries from broken glass in the presence of police.”

TMC-affiliated tea workers, both men and women, confronted Lohar, accusing him of seeking votes in Mujnai, where former MLA and current MP Manoj Tigga allegedly failed to address development needs. They criticised Lohar for campaigning in the area despite Tigga’s absence.

In Sitai, BJP candidate Dipak Kumar Roy accused TMC-backed polling agents of tampering with electronic voting machines (EVMs) by covering buttons 1 and 2 with tape. After removing the tape and showing it to the media, he filed a complaint with the presiding officer, alleging that symbols for the Forward Bloc and BJP (positioned at No. 2) were concealed.

MP Basunia faced public discontent during his visit to Matalhat, where villagers expressed frustration over unfulfilled promises regarding road and bridge construction from his time as Sitai MLA.

In a separate incident, the BJP alleged that MP Basunia entered multiple polling booths, including one in Gosanimari, where, in his presence, TMC leader Motiur Rahaman allegedly threatened a BJP agent to vacate the booth within half an hour. Basunia stated he was visiting polling stations to address reports of excessive intervention by central forces.

TMC candidate for Sitai, Sangeeta Roy, allegedly instructed central forces to remain seated outside the polling booths.

Alipurduar MP Manoj Tigga commented, “TMC does not believe in democracy; they operate through intimidation. Fearing loss, TMC is using police to secure seats by force. TMC blocked BJP agents from booth 62 in Madarihat. They have introduced a new culture in north Bengal, but the people will respond firmly.”

BJP candidate Rahul Lohar was involved in an altercation with TMC supporters who allegedly obstructed polling agents. Police intervened to bring the situation under control.