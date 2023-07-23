Businessman’s mysterious death near Nabanna

Mystery shrouds the death of a businessman after his body was found lying inside his flat in the Chatterjeehat police station area close to the state secretariat Nabanna in Howrah.

Police sources said the name of the deceased is Biltu Panja. He used to run a scrap iron business and stay with his wife and an eight-year-old son. Police, investigating the case, are yet to confirm whether it was a murder or suicide. Bullet injuries were found on his body. “Bullet was found piercing his head first and then it hit a mirror installed inside the room where his body was found lying. A firearm lying beside his body was also recovered from the spot,” according to a preliminary police investigation.

Local residents said that his wife had gone to pick up their son from school and saw her husband dead after she came back around 11a.m. A security guard said, “He, along with his wife and son, used to stay on the second floor of the flat at Chatterjeehat. I still can’t understand how it happen?” Some local residents felt that he might have committed suicide owing to some crisis in business.

