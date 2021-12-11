Business summit: State reaches out to foreign consulates

The state administration held an interactive session with consulates as part of the preparations for 6th edition of Bengal Global Business Summit (BGBS 2022) scheduled on 20 and 21 April 2022.

State chief secretary HK Dwivedi and chief minister’s principal adviser Amit Mitra addressed the meeting virtually. Consul Generals, Honorary Consuls and Deputy High Commissioners from 25 countries including Germany, Italy, France, USA Russia, Netherlands and Israel attended the meeting and expressed their interest in investing in Bengal.

Mr Dwivedi asked the countries to collaborate and engage with the state government in several sectors. The focus sector includes Infrastructure, Urban Development, IT and ITeS, Service sector including education, technical and vocational training and health, Tourism, Industries including manufacturing and MSME, Agri and Allied sector including Fisheries, Poultry, Dairy and Dairy Processing and Exports.

This apart, Mr Mitra gave an overview of the current conducive business policies of the state government that has helped it to climb up the national investment ladder. He also emphasised upon the demand stimulation model followed by the government that has increased the purchasing power of people that bought inclusive development.

The meeting was also attended by senior officials namely Suresh Kumar, Vivek Kumar, Nandini Chakraborty, Manish Jain, Rajesh Pandey, Onkar Singh Meena, Vandana Yadav and others. The Consul Generals, Honorary Consuls and Deputy High Commissioners also expressed their desire to participate in BGBS 2022.