Business advisory committee to be convened: Speaker

Assembly Speaker Biman Banerjee today said that the winter session of the state Assembly would begin on 25 November and would continue for 10-11 days. This was decided following consultation with the chief minister, said the Speaker.

Mr Banerjee, while addressing a congregation to mark the occasion of birth anniversary of Deshbandu Chittaranjan Das at the Assembly, also said that in this session there were many important subjects to be discussed for which a meeting of business advisory committee would be convened, where the agenda for this session would be decided.

Asked to comment on the fate of anti-rape Aparajita Bill that state had passed in the Assembly before the Pujas, Mr Banerjee said, “Governor C V Ananda Bose had informed him that the Bill had been sent to the President Droupadi Murmu for her assent.”

Meanwhile, in a related development, two BJP MLAs today courted controversy while entering the Assembly with their personal security guards from the central security, who were barred from entering the Assembly by the Assembly security personnel.

Two BJP MLAs, Shankar Ghosh and Ashok Dinda, who tried to enter accompanied with their personal security guards had been stopped by the Assembly security as per an order issued in 2021 by Speaker Biman Banerjee.