Buses in five new routes to connect New Town, Salt Lake to city

In a major relief to the residents of New Town and Salt Lake, the state transport department is mulling plans to introduce buses in five routes in various parts of the satellite townships.

Notably, there has been a growing demand from the citizens living in parts of New Town for more buses connecting the township to the other areas. A similar demand echoed from parts of Salt Lake. Considering the situation, the state transport department has now decided to introduce five new routes connecting New Town and Salt Lake to far end areas of north and south Kolkata. According to sources, the upcoming new routes include three from New Town and two from Salt Lake. Buses originating from New Town and Salt Lake would connect the two pockets of Kolkata to far off points in the south and north. As learnt, the three new routes from New Town would include buses between Ecospace and Belgachia, Ecospace and Kolkata station and Ecospace and Kudghat. Apart from this, two new routes would be added to the IT hub of the city at Salt Lake. The two upcoming routes are to connect Baisakhi in Salt Lake with Howrah while another would be run between Salt Lake and Madhyamgram.

According to sources, in addition to the new five routes, the state transport department is also considering more services to existing routes. Additional bus services in the already operational routes of buses connecting Salt Lake and New Town to various parts are also likely to be run soon.

Last week, the department introduced special 45-seater buses for the recently-inaugurated Jagannath Dham at Digha from parts of north Bengal. The AC Volvo buses are being operated on six routes including Cooch Behar-Digha, Alipurduar- Digha, Jalpaiguri-Digha, Siliguri-Digha, Raiganj-Digha and Malda-Digha.