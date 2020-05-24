The super cyclone has left trail of devastation on the city’s transport system with several buses, depots and jetties being ruined by the fury of the powerful storm.

While major damage have been done to three jetties including the ones at Howrah, Kachuberia and Narayanpur, many bus terminuses in the city have also felt the impact of the cyclone.

According to sources in the state transport department, around 12 bus depots in and around the city were devastated by the cyclone that raged through the state for hours.

The bus depots that have been damaged are Thakurpukur depot, Belghoria depot, Garia-5 depot, Lake depot, Ghasbagan depot, Belgatchia depot, Park Circus depot, Salt Lake depot, Paikpara depot, Nonapukur, New Town (Pride hotel) depot, and Galliff Street terminus.

Work to repair the bus terminuses and depots has been undertaken the department on war footing. Of the 12 depots, repairing has been done at most of the terminuses while work is under progress at some of the places, according to an official of the department.

In addition, five mini buses were almost crushed under the super cyclone ‘Amphan’ that wreaked havoc in the city last Wednesday. While 15 other private buses got smaller damages. Like the surface transport, the city’s another life linemetro railway also faced the fury of the cyclone.

Parts of Netaji Metro Station was also damaged with glass panes and other structures blown away by the strong wind. Similarly, some of the glass screen doors at the elevated station in the recently opened East-West Metro have also been damaged.

Like the metro railway, the storm brought severe damages to South Eatsern Railway. While Railway track, signalling system, platform and station sheds at Kanthi and Digha were extensively damaged panel room, station sheds of Haldia and its section were also ruined. This apart, Tikiapara car shed was also inundated following heavy rainfall.